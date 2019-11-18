Stray bullet kills Ottery boy, 13









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – A 13-year-old from Ottery who stood at a tuckshop fell victim to a stray bullet at the weekend. Police are now investigating a case of murder, and have yet to make an arrest. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the teenager was shot at about 10.20pm in Frank Way, Ottery, by an unknown suspect. Traut said the incident was being investigated and despite residents suspicions, it was unclear whether the shooting was gang-related. Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Philip Bam said: “The Grassy Park CPF condemns this violence which is as a result of guns that continue to pop-up on our streets.

“The CPF encourages SAPS to continue their sterling work, and calls on the communities to assist the police in making our areas safer by divulging any information they may have about the whereabouts of guns and drugs.”

A police source confirmed the teenager was at a nearby tuck shop when shots rang out and a stray bullet hit him.

Separately, police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot and killed a man in Rosemary Street, Lentegeur, yesterday.

“At around 3.30am an unknown man was shot and killed in Rosemary Street by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested.

“The circumstances are being investigated,” Traut said.

Lentegeur CPF member Byron de Villiers said the incident was gang-related.

“We are deeply saddened by what happened. However, as the community component, we do everything to bring awareness that crime does not pay.

“He was a young man who was known in the area to be troublesome, and it is not the first (time he was) involved in such incidents.

‘‘As the community we will work with the police to help find the killer,” De Villiers added.

Anyone with information about the incidents can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times