Police are now investigating a case of murder, and have yet to make an arrest.
Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the teenager was shot at about 10.20pm in Frank Way, Ottery, by an unknown suspect.
Traut said the incident was being investigated and despite residents suspicions, it was unclear whether the shooting was gang-related.
Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Philip Bam said: “The Grassy Park CPF condemns this violence which is as a result of guns that continue to pop-up on our streets.