Street fight breaks out in Delft over power cut

Cape Town – Violence erupted in Delft at the weekend over a month-long power cut residents blamed on those living in informal settlements. A street fight broke out on Saturday, with some residents who live in formal houses accusing those who live in a nearby settlement of illegally connecting electricity. A 25-year-old mother who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said their daily lives had been turned upside down because the area had become a “hostile war zone”. “Our transformer is damaged because of the illegal connections. Our husbands don’t sleep at night because they have to keep watch over the working transformers. "I have a toddler whom I have to bathe and feed, and that has been a struggle for the past month,” she said.

The mother lives in a formal house, and said her neighbours had recently sold their property because of the “brewing war”.

Ward councillor Xolani Ndongeni said he was aware that there was a stone-throwing incident.

Ndongeni said the Tsunami informal settlement’s electricity was cut a few years ago.

“I have been involved in this matter since I was elected as councillor in 2016, I am still engaging Eskom to install electricity in Tsunami.

“To date there is nothing happening there with regards to installing electricity.

"My concern is that at the moment the community is in a shambles as people are fighting and there will be casualties in the process,” he said.

The police said they were not called to the scene.

Mayco member for energy and climate change Phindile Maxithi said residents of Tsunami would be moved to make space for another development.

“That piece of land is going to be used for a project done by the provincial government.

"There is a piece of land that has been identified for the people of Tsunami,” he said.

Delft Community Policing Forum chairperson, Charles George, said they condemned incitement to violence.

“We would like to urge the community to remain calm and settle this civilly,” he said.

Izinyoka, or cable thieves, have caused many problems across the country.

Last month, a 4-year-old boy from Marikana became the latest resident to be electrocuted as a result of illegal connections.

The child was playing with friends in an open field next to a local shop when he stepped on live wires and collapsed.

