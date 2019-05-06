Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

Cape Town - The Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) believes the shooting of a 52-year-old street vendor in broad daylight was planned. Police have launched a search for the suspects behind the shooting of the woman, who was killed while selling chicken in Sithandathu Avenue on Tuesday.

The brazen daytime incident has left other street vendors fearing for their lives. The woman’s body lay sprawled on the floor among the chickens she was selling to provide for her family. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said they were investigating what led to the shooting.

“A murder case was registered for investigation. According to reports, the deceased was busy selling chickens when an unknown male approached her and randomly started shooting at her. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.” Nyanga CPF chairperson Martin Makasi said other women selling on that stretch of the road were fearful after the incident.

“They think that she might have been a target because in the street that has more than 10 hawkers, why would they shoot her and take her money and leave the others? “They (killers) took a plastic that was there; people that were there assume it was money. We think it was a premeditated murder.” Makasi said last month there was another shooting at the traffic lights near to where the woman was shot. He said they wanted these shootings and other acts of crime to be taken more seriously. “How many people need to die before these shootings are taken seriously?

“These are people that are dying, not ants. No one in the government says anything when these things happen here.” He said according to the CPF’s information since October, at least eight people were killed on the same road. “We as the CPF do what we can by working with the police and neighbourhood watches.

We want to ensure that Nyanga (known as the country’s murder capital) is safe for all its residents and visitors to the area.”

Anyone with any information on the incident can anonymously contact Nyanga SAPS on 021 380 3304/6000 or Crime Stop on 08600 1011, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

CAPE TIMES