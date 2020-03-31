Stress lands SA man stuck in Germany in hospital with heart problems

Cape Town – Uncertainty and stress about not being able to return home as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak are believed to be behind a South African citizen being admitted to a hospital in Frankfurt, Germany, with heart complications. John Bengston and his wife Joan were on a cruise and found themselves stuck abroad and unable to return home as countries closed their borders to non-citizens. The couple are among an unknown number of South Africans that remain stranded abroad as a result of the pandemic. Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) spokesperson Lunga Nqengelele said they were continuously trying to get the number and locations of South Africans stranded abroad to be able to offer assistance. Joan said they were stuck in Lisbon and authorities were strict on non-citizen movement, but MSC had been very helpful and arranged for them to stay in a hotel in Frankfurt. “Because the Portuguese government would not allow us to disembark we were stranded outside on the 27th and now we can’t get a flight. MSC put all 14 South African couples and us in a hotel at the airport in Frankfurt.

“My husband woke up and couldn’t breathe. I called an ambulance and it took him to a local hospital and he is there right now in ICU.

"This is all because of stress and worry about what has happened to us and I don’t know what will happen.

“The MSC guy sent a message and he said the hotel accommodation was extended until April 1, but that does not help me. I can’t leave without my husband. I have had no feedback from the hospital.”

MSC Cruises said their senior management in South Africa as well as global senior management at its headquarters in Switzerland were directly involved to ensure the company spared no effort to ensure the safe return home of guests.

“MSC Cruises is continuing to do everything in its power to assist these passengers to return home, just like it has already successfully done with passengers and crew of other nationalities subject to comparable restrictions.

"We have been in contact with government officials and continue to work tirelessly to help where we can.”

Sthembiso Mzolo, who works for Seabourn cruises, said they were waiting for Greek authorities to lift their lockdown regulations before being able to return home.

He said their ship disembarked passengers in Singapore and there were about 70 South Africans among the crew that remained.

Where stranded South Africans are unable to reach the missions abroad, they can contact the Dirco-operations Room in Pretoria: +27123511754; +2712 3511000; email address: [email protected]

