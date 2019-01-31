File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Police say they are making headway in removing firearms from the streets in Mitchells Plain. This comes after members of the Anti-Gang Unit arrested a 37-year-old man in Garcia Street, Tafelsig, on Tuesday. He was in possession of three 9mm live rounds.

Earlier, the same team pursued information of an unlicensed firearm at an address in Kiaathof street, Eastridge.

“The residence was searched and a 9mm Norinco pistol with six rounds of ammunition was found. The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was arrested,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut.

In another incident, members of the Mitchells Plain Cluster Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 23-year-old man found in possession of a 7.65mm pistol and seven rounds of ammunition.

The firearm had been reported stolen in Athlone in April 2017.

All the suspects are expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court once they have been charged.

