Stroke survivor encourages others to prioritise their health

Looking back at his recovery with gratitude, stroke survivor Deon Lackay from Pniel has encouraged others to prioritise their healthcare. “I should have lived and eaten healthier,” said Lackay.

“It took a stroke for me to realise this. I never listened when people warned me. I was very fat. I weighed almost 197 kg.” Stroke Awareness Week is observed from October 25 to November 1, and the Western Cape health department called on citizens to make healthier choices to reduce their risk of having a stroke. Lackay who lost around 60kg, recalled experiencing a “strange feeling come over my head” in June 2022.

He fell in his room, and the family called emergency services. “The ambulance was there swiftly. I was conscious and, because I was so big, I had to explain to the ambulance team how to get me out of the house.” His wife,Adelaide said when they got to Stellenbosch Hospital, it was determined that he should go to Tygerberg Hospital.

Lackay said it was the darkest time in his life. “It was really difficult. I almost drank pills to take my own life,” he said about a time when he was depressed at being bedridden for months. Reflecting on the days leading up to his stroke, Lackay said he realised that he may have missed some of the warning signs, which include:

A sudden, extreme headache;

Sudden weakness in the arm and leg on one side of the body;

Suddenly experiencing poor vision;

Suddenly struggling to speak; and

The face drooping on one side. “You can’t really explain to someone what it is like to have a stroke. Also, there is no one who can do the work for you. It was a slow recovery. The first time I was able to use the toilet again, I had a picture taken so I could show Lorisha (the physiotherapist). “When I could showered on my own for the first time, I shouted it out in the house! I look at life differently now. I go to the clinic as soon as I’m concerned about something. I follow the advice of healthcare workers to the letter, and I will not just take over-the- counter medication.” The provincial health department shared the below guidelines to reduce your risk of having a stroke: