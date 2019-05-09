Voters queue at the Sentinel Primary School at Hangberg in Hout Bay. Photo: Dominic Adriaanse

Cape Town – A consistent police presence could be seen at the voting station in Hangberg in Hout Bay over the past three days ahead of the elections. Hangberg was one of 41 voting stations located in what the police had considered a hot spot due to recent protests in the area.

Hangberg resident Mugamad Boonzaaier, 71, said the underlying issue remained that the small-scale fishing community was still not being taken seriously by the government.

“Here in Hangberg we have the national issue of fishing quotas for the fishers that has never been solved, while you have the provincial issue of housing that has been dragging on for years.

"I still believe that things can improve and that’s why I still vote. That’s why we all still believe in our country,” he said.

Boonzaaier said it was time for the government to uplift poorer communities and deliver on its promises of a better life for all.

Mushay Gunder, 22, a receptionist and part-time student, said she was voting for the second time and was doing so because it remained important to her.

“I hear people complaining about things not changing, but your vote is your voice and you change things by casting your vote.

"Otherwise you cannot complain when things stay the same. I hope that the government will do more to provide scholarships for poorer students,” she said.

Carol Green, 55, said she was voting for the first time in a decade after moving from Manenberg.

“The first time I voted, it was very special as it was the first time our people were allowed to vote. After that I became uninterested as things seemed to becoming worse, but I have learnt that voting is something that should not be taken for granted,” she said.

Green said she knew that many in the community still felt abandoned by the government but voting was not just a right; it was also a privilege that should not be taken for granted.

