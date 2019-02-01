Photo: Twitter

Cape Town – No property is in danger yet after a large vegetation fire broke out on the lower slopes of Table Mountain on Tafelberg Road on Friday night. The fire is being fanned by a strong south-easterly and making firefighters' task increasingly difficult close to the top of Kloof Nek Road. A helicopter could be seen carrying out water bombing on the mountain.

Aside from aerial support, four fire engines, three water tankers and 60 firefighters are trying to combat the blaze.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Theo Layne, confirmed that the fire began at about 6.15pm on Tafelberg Road.

“Large vegetation fire, no property in danger, helicopter water-bombing. Fire fanned by a strong south-easterly wind,” said Layne.

There is no indication at this point what had caused the fire.

This after a blaze that started last Sunday which had firefighters battling to bring fires under control on Lion's Head and Signal Head, which was triggered by people cooking on the mountain.