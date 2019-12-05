Struggle heroes, apartheid 'mind games' remembered on Robben Island









Robben Island Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The bucket toilet, a system used 55 years ago to dehumanise and humiliate political prisoners at Robben Island, is shockingly still a reality for thousands of people in South Africa. Ex-political prisoner and Robben Island tour guide Joseph Ntsoelengoe said this as he opened the small cell, with a blanket on the floor, a small stool and bucket that Struggle stalwart Nelson Mandela had to use while incarcerated. Ntsoelengoe led a special tour yesterday as the Robben Island Museum commemorated what would have been Robert Sobukwe’s 95th birthday, and six years since the passing of Mandela. The day’s activities began with a flight with NAC Helicopters, commemorating the moment Mandela was brought to the island where he would spend 18 years. He was brought onto the island using a Dakota airplane as he was considered a flight risk along with Govan Mbeki and Ahmed Kathrada.

The museum also opened areas usually closed to the public including the Visitors Centre and the infamous limestone quarry. The cairn of stones remains an impromptu memorial of prisoners’ hard labour.

Ntsoelengoe was overwhelmed with emotion, going back to the Visitors Centre for the first time since 1984. He broke down as he explained how he was not allowed to see his mother who had come all the way from Soweto to the island to see him.

“The police played a lot of mind games which affected us psychologically. I had applied for her to come and it was approved. She arrives and waits in the booth. The police lied and said she did not arrive while they told her I don’t want to see her.

“Sobukwe, who was held in solitary confinement, could not see his children for a long time. From 1967, his children were allowed to visit him, but they stayed in another empty bungalow,” he said.

Ex-political prisoner and tour guide Joseph Ntsoelengoe led a special tour on Robben Island yesterday.

Ntsoelengoe said the Struggle took many forms and the bucket system was one of those.

“It is now 25 years since the advent of democracy and although there is a drop in the use of this (the bucket), there are still many people using it.

"This is among the first issues that should have been eradicated. It is heartbreaking to hear a child fell into a pit toilet at school while struggle activists fought hard for our rights.”

Museum spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said the day was a significant one for all South Africans.

“We are celebrating their invaluable contributions to democracy and the role they played. It is our duty to share a true reflection of the island’s history, including that of those incarcerated and banished for their ideologies.

"For many of us, the opportunity to reflect on our liberation heroes in this way is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Ramaboa said.

Cape Times