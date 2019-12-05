Cape Town – The bucket toilet, a system used 55 years ago to dehumanise and humiliate political prisoners at Robben Island, is shockingly still a reality for thousands of people in South Africa.
Ex-political prisoner and Robben Island tour guide Joseph Ntsoelengoe said this as he opened the small cell, with a blanket on the floor, a small stool and bucket that Struggle stalwart Nelson Mandela had to use while incarcerated.
Ntsoelengoe led a special tour yesterday as the Robben Island Museum commemorated what would have been Robert Sobukwe’s 95th birthday, and six years since the passing of Mandela.
The day’s activities began with a flight with NAC Helicopters, commemorating the moment Mandela was brought to the island where he would spend 18 years.
He was brought onto the island using a Dakota airplane as he was considered a flight risk along with Govan Mbeki and Ahmed Kathrada.