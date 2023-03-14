Struggle icon Fareda relives Dullah Omar’s last moments

Cape Town - Struggling stalwart Dullah Omar was remembered as a gallant freedom fighter who dedicated his life to the country on Monday on the 19th anniversary of his passing. Omar died of a heart attack on March 13, 2004, at the age of 69, after suffering ill health for many years.

An activist lawyer for many years, in 1990 he was elected to the ANC’s regional executive in the Western Cape, and in July 1991 to the ANC's national executive. There he became a member of the party’s constitutional committee, and part of the negotiating team at the DF Malan talks in February 1991. In 1994, he became the first minister of justice and in 1999 he was appointed minister of transport.

Omar’s widow Fareda, with whom he shares three children, two sons and a daughter, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, told the Cape Times on Monday that she remembered the last moments she spent with him. “I was there every single day he was in hospital. He was so ill, I was talking to him on that last day. Blood was given already, platelet was not given yet they were going to come back. While they left I sat with my husband, talking to him but while I was talking, he was just looking at me.

I called his name and he didn't answer, I ran to the doctor saying my husband was not talking to me, come and see. He said Mrs Omar, he just had a heart attack. I almost died, I just stood there. “He dedicated his whole life to the country, and so did I. He was a very committed man fighting for justice and freedom. He gave his life for the Struggle,” she said.