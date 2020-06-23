Student body again shuts Khayelitsha schools for ‘Covid-19 protection’

Cape Town – The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) again shut down schools it said had Covid-19 cases in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas yesterday. The organisation has protested to close all Covid-19-affected schools in the Western Cape since last week, saying it was its responsibility to protect the lives of pupils. Manyano High School, Bulumko and Iqhayiya Secondary schools were among the schools closed yesterday. In the Western Cape, about 239 staff members at about 160 schools have tested positive for the virus. Cosas regional task team member Kwanele Nontsele said: “We have to protect the health and safety of our fellow learners, hence we have implemented the shutting down of all schools around the Western Cape.”

The organisation called on the government to test all pupils, and if found positive, they should be quarantined for 14 days.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer condemned the Cosas action.

“First, they have no mandate or authority to close a school. Second, there is enough anxiety at the moment, without this irresponsible and immature action.

“We are just getting schools back after a two-month break and this action serves only to try and cause chaos and disruption, which will affect the poorest learners the most.

“They should work with us to assist schools to get back to work, while ensuring the safety measures are in place,” Schäfer said.

Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they provided each school with the necessary safety and cleaning materials to ensure a safe work environment for teachers and learners.

She said that the schools had the appropriate information to ensure that the necessary safety protocols were in place.

Learners in grades 7 and 12 were the first to return to classes this month after schools closed early for the Easter holidays because of the lockdown.

On July 6, more grades are expected to return to school. This will include learners in grades 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11.

For the first time since the lockdown, learners with disabilities will also be able to go back to school. The first cohort of learners with intellectual disabilities who will return to school are grades R, 1, 2, 3 and 6.

Special care centres for learners with severe and profound intellectual disabilities will open for those in year one through to three.

