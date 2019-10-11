Student doctors from five universities to retake exit exam tests









Earlier this year, candidates from five universities failed a standard final exam, which was written on July 25 and 26. Picture: Pexels Cape Town – Medical students who failed their exit exams earlier this year have been invited to write the same exam next year as the Colleges of Medicine of SA (CMSA) assured the testing process was above board. Earlier this year, candidates from five universities failed a standard final exam, which was written on July 25 and 26. Academics from institutions where students failed called for an investigation. It prompted an investigation by CMSA to find out why so many would-be surgeons failed. The 46 surgeon student candidates were selected from eight universities for the Fellowship of the College of Surgeons (FCS) exam.

Despite conducting an independent moderation and remarking of the FCS final exams by a panel of international experts, the results were the same.

According to reports, all candidates from Wits University, UCT, University of Pretoria, Walter Sisulu University and University of the Free State failed the exam.

While only candidates from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and Stellenbosch University passed.

CMSA president Flavia Senkubuge said following their own investigation, a further, comprehensive independent investigation into the broader FCS (SA) final exams results were commissioned and would include representation from all the training platforms, plus a representative from the surgical registrar group.

The deans will be sent a copy of the full report at the conclusion of the investigation that will include findings and recommendations.

Senkugube said after comparing results to previous years, they concluded there has been a progressive decline in the pass rate.

“The CMSA is committed to the highest standard of exams and will not tolerate any form of discrimination.

“During a written exam only candidate numbers are used and there is no telling of who the candidate is.

“The candidates are unknown to the examiners. This ensures that the marking process is fair and unbiased.

“We are committed to our core values and have policies in place. As an additional measure, the CMSA has a whistle-blower portal where candidates can report any issues, including discrimination, etc.

“We also have regular meetings with registrar stakeholders and other stakeholders to continue dialogue and ease out any issues of concern,” Senkubuge said.

Senkubuge said students who sought legal recourse following the exams were in their full right to do so.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: “UCT notes the statement by the CMSA on the College of Surgeons exams. The dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at UCT will determine the next steps.”

Cape Times