Student organ donation programme grows across 3 more campuses

Raising awareness of organ donation has inspired Stellenbosch University (SU) students in their mission of growing non-profit organisation Save7, which now has three additional branches at tertiary campuses across the country. The NPO, founded by third-year medical student Jonty Wright, 20, is being driven by SU medical students, who are harnessing the power of algorithms and artificial intelligence to share the message that every South African has the potential to save seven lives by donating their kidneys, heart, lungs, liver and pancreas after they die.

Wright said he founded Save7 after meeting patients in hospital who were desperately awaiting organs. “We’ve loved seeing how students and other South Africans have got on board with sharing the news about organ donation. But we’ve got a lot more work to do to convert our users into registered donors,” he said. “I’m most pleased that we’ve got the message out to approximately a million South Africans, though. Our campaign centres on planting the thought of donation in every one of our users’ minds, regardless of whether or not they sign up, and I’m thrilled to see how well the media have helped us reach thousands of South Africans.”

Wright said it had been “fantastic” seeing the campaign grow. “A more measurable impact is that we’ve got three new branches popping up at campuses across the country, all started by other students who saw what we’re doing and want to do the same thing at their university,” said Wright. In addition to providing information and answering questions, Save7 has partnered with the Organ Donor Foundation of South Africa to allow users to register as organ donors in less than a minute.

Save7 has also teamed up with VulaMobile to create an easy-to-use referral portal for doctors to refer potential donors to transplant units. “The point is to make this referral as easy as possible for health-care professionals. It’s truly a tragedy when willing donors with healthy organs are missed because the current referral process is inconvenient for doctors.” For more information visit the website save7.org