Students blame UWC, police for murder

Cape Town - As UWC recorded about 14 incidents, including armed robbery and aggravated robbery that affected their students off-campus in Belhar, students have blamed the university and police for the murder of Kamva Dasi. Dasi, a third-year accounting student, was shot and killed in an armed robbery on Saturday at 10.37pm while walking back to residence with friends.

A candlelight vigil ceremony was held at the university’s Jakes Gerwel Hall last night for the 22-year-old from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. Many students, including those from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) expressed outrage, claiming a robbery resulting in the death of a student was “inevitable” because for years students have been victims of crime with no implementation of a safety plan. From January 2022 to date, UWC has recorded four armed robberies, five aggravated robberies and common robbery incidents.

Last year, UWC Political Studies and Public Administration student Zeke Wareley pleaded for increased security measures around the Belhar, Erica area, following an incident in which he and his friends were robbed at gunpoint near their campus. “That place near the new Unibell Residence, where Deekay Dasi was killed, is the very same area where I was robbed at gunpoint last year. We need tough action from law enforcement agencies and the university. One life lost is one too many!” Wareley said he felt lucky to be alive.

UWC Student Representative Council (SRC) president Mandla-Onke Notyawa said Dasi “died in the hands of his friends” who were traumatised. “It must be noticed that through our campaigns, we had warned the university and all related stakeholders, including SAPS, that such an incident was inevitable, but none of them dared to heed or take proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of students in Belhar and other places where students reside. This is not the first SRC to raise this, it has been an ongoing discussion for a long time. They have chosen to do nothing. Now, a young person’s life has been lost.”

Notyawa said while the university could say the incidents were off-campus, they needed to take responsibility. Students also called for shuttles to be provided for students at accredited private accommodations. CPUT SRC president Mpfunzeni Ramano said he was also a victim of robbery in that area as were fellow students at his university.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said for private accommodation, there were shuttles provided to students on specific routes. “New and additional routes are being identified and provided for. We have also involved private accommodation service providers in finding a solution to the safety and transport concerns of students. “The safety of all students, wherever they are, is our priority. Therefore, the university is in discussion with CPUT, Northlink College, Belhar SAPS, relevant neighbourhood watch groups and businesses to establish safety forums, and the Unibell Crime Combating Forum for the precinct is being prioritised,” said Abarder.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said: “CPUT offers a full inter-campus shuttle service which includes rides from Bellville and Parow residences to Bellville campus. We recognise that students have valid safety concerns, and we encourage students to use these services to assist them to travel safely to and from class. The university has a working relationship with the local CPF and SAPS.” Police did not respond to questions by deadline on Tuesday. Anyone with any information about the shooting can anonymously call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.