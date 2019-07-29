Students study the past architecture honours students’ work that was displayed at the District Six Museum Homecoming Centre. Photo: Supplied / Michael Hammond UCT

Cape Town – Honours students from UCT's School of Architecture, Planning and Geomatics have been exploring ways of reconceptualising District Six. Students participated in the Cape Town Spatial Justice Laboratory: Writing/Righting the City Otherwise, a multidisciplinary partnership between the school, District Six Museum, and the Spatial Justice in the Postcolony: Legacies of the Nomos of Apartheid Research Project.

The previous Honours projects on display in the exhibition proposed introducing a combination of housing options, which included one- and two-bedroom units.

According to Professor Jaco Barnard-Naudé, co-director of the Centre for Rhetoric Studies, the lab aimed to assist students in designing transformative buildings for District Six that were still able to meet the imperative of restitution.

Architecture professor Iain Low, who is supervising the work, said the project represents a reimagined District Six built on the social and physical fabric of the district.

This year the laboratory invited students to present a mix of ideas on some of the best ways to rebuild and develop District Six.

According to Barnard-Naudé, the laboratory used a range of interventions to enable and deliver a transfer in knowledge.

The project adapted the brief from its social housing format to include recreational facilities, community businesses and student housing.

It combined traditional with the modern and encompassed memories that included the cultural performances that featured prominently in residents’ lives.

Other initiatives that formed part of the laboratory included a spatial justice manifesto writing community engagement workshop, facilitated by Professor Andreas Philippopoulos-Mihalopoulos, director of the Westminster Law and Theory Lab.

The workshop took place at the District Six Homecoming Centre and community members joined an open discussion and exploration of what spatial justice means to them.

Cape Times