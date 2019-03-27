Stellenbosch University doctoral student Eugenie-Lien Louw Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The cultivation of pincushion bushes with short or crooked stems might be something of the past thanks to new research on growth regulators by a Stellenbosch University doctoral student, Eugenie-Lien Louw. Her research, which has been hailed as a “game-changer” by some in the local fynbos industry, focuses on the cultivation of fynbos plants.

Timing is important when applying the right combination of two growth regulators, ProGibb® and Promalin®, according to Louw. In the process, pincushion bushes grow much more upright, rather than becoming bushy.

Growth regulators occur naturally in plants and control all aspects of their growth and development.

ProGibb® is a natural version while Promalin® is a synthetic version.

Similar products have been used successfully for years by table-grape and citrus farmers.

The university said Louw’s research was the first to show that such products could be used successfully on pincushions on a commercial scale.

The mixture must be sprayed before pincushion stems are 10cm long. This ensures that an ideal export stem length of between 60 and 70cm in length is obtained as a rule, rather than the exception.

Pincushions are grown on farms in the Boland, the Overberg, the West Coast and the Cederberg areas as well as in KwaZulu-Natal, around Eshowe and Hilton.

“You see very few crooked stems per plant if the mixture is applied correctly and in time,” said Louw.

Before Louw was able to test the use of growth regulators, she had to do a thorough study of exactly how Leucospermum plants (a genus of evergreen shrubs) grow and develop.

This was the first time that such as study was conducted on pincushions in such detail. Similar information is available for protea species.

Her findings were communicated to the local fynbos industry during the recent annual general meeting of Cape Flora SA, as well as at two International Protea Association (IPA) conferences in Australia and South Africa.

Some local producers, especially in KwaZulu-Natal and the West Coast, were already following her advice.

“This is a game-changer for our industry and will benefit producers directly,” said Neil Hall of Philadelphia farm outside Citrusdal.

Hans Hettasch, owner of Arnelia Farms outside Hopefield, also saw the treatment as a major breakthrough: “It can have a significant positive effect on the profitability of certain cultivars.”

Cape Times