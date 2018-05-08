Two Stellenbosch University students say the institution and police have stalled on an attempted murder case after they were involved in a drive-by shooting, allegedly by a security company providing service to the university.

They say their calls for updates about the case fell on deaf ears. Arnold Nota, 24, said he was “greatly saddened and disappointed” at how this case was handled by both the university and the police.

He said they received threats from anonymous callers threatening and intimidating them to withdraw the case. However, the university says it provided initial counselling to the two students, who did not return for a follow-up session.

Nota said that on February14, 2016, he and a friend, Jeffrey Ngobeni, were involved in a drive-by shooting, and were assaulted and tormented by security guards from the company outsourced by the university.

“Nobody has called us to court for the case of attempted murder that we opened. The university did not even make an effort to contact us or investigate the issue,” said Nota.

“The same people who shot and assaulted us to the point of almost killing us were manning our lecture venues. The trauma never ended.”

The institution’s spokesperson, Martin Viljoen, said: “During the incident the two students were arrested by the SAPS,” adding that requests for information regarding the circumstances surrounding the arrests “should be referred to the SAPS”.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Stellenbosch police were investigating an attempted murder case, and no arrests had been made.