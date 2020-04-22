Students urged to submit right documents for NSFAS assistance

Cape Town – The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has appealed to students to ensure they submit outstanding and correct supporting documents in order to get financial assistance while learning at home. This as NSFAS started to distribute the April 2020 allowances on Monday, based on actual registration data received by 376 659 university students and 202 681 TVET college students. However, more than 42 000 students prior to the lockdown had missing and incorrect documents. The number has since been brought down to just under 12 900. NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen said for 9 224 applicants, additional information was required as the income verified by NSFAS exceeded income declared by the applicant. “Cognisant of the fact that household circumstances can change over a relative short time, NSFAS contacted these applicants to re-submit additional information, to which just under 3 000 responded in the affirmative.

"We would like to urge the remaining applicants who have been contacted to resubmit these documents to do so, as soon as possible through provided and authenticated platforms.”

Carolissen said that since January 31 they had so far disbursed more than R7.2 billion for tuition and allowances to public institutions and qualifying students.

“Following the lockdown announcement NSFAS activated a business continuity plan to facilitate uninterrupted funding to students and resolution of student applications queries.

"We want to ensure that students receive their allowances during this time of general hardship and uncertainty.

“Students are entitled to their allowances to sustain themselves, continue with academic activities online and pay for learning materials,” said Carolissen.

He also urged students to open bank accounts to ensure more efficient disbursements of funds from institutions, where applicable.

“Going forward, NSFAS is working on a banking model that will eliminate all intermediaries in the disbursement value chain and facilitate direct deposits from NSFAS into student bank accounts.

“At present NSFAS Wallet is already paying directly to students from 32 of the 50 TVET colleges. During this week NSFAS will be extending this facility to three additional colleges to ensure improved flow of funds directly to students, and they will be informed.

“Through a virtual contact centre, NSFAS has been processing 4 390 inquiries daily,” Carolissen said.

Cape Times