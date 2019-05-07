Cape Town – None of the top three political parties manifestos will make a real difference in the lives of women. This is according to new research by the Dullah Omar Institute’s Women and Democracy Initiative (WDI), based on a feminist analysis of the parties.

Major political parties contesting the general elections speak about gender-based violence (GBV), but don’t talk to women’s full freedoms, said the WDI in its recently released reports providing feminist analyses of how the ANC, DA, EFF and the Women Forward (WF) party deal with gender in a way that transcends the traditional focus on GBV and gender quotas.

The reports also looks into the treatment of women by parties in terms of job creation, minimum wage and the wage gap, land, housing, education, health and social security.

WDI research and advocacy officer Motlatsi Komote said after 25 years of democracy and with more than 55% of eligible voters being women, political parties should be doing a lot more to dismantle structural gender inequalities.

“Women are fed up and need more than politicians paying lip service to issues that are important to them.”

Overall the ANC’s manifesto takes a stronger line than previously on patriarchy and gender-based violence, but its strategies to address the discrimination are absent, notes the research.

Commitments made are more of the same, unspecific, and not addressing the barriers to delivery that the party has had 25 years to grapple with.

“Overall the manifesto is weak in its recognition of, or strategies to address, the systematic and structural discrimination of womxn, patriarchy, sexism and male dominance. At this point, we would expect to see the ANC grappling in different ways with the rights violations, exclusions and failures of social justice that have persisted. It does not,” said the report.

The ANC’s party list has only three women in the top10 , and nine in the top 20. Judging from the DA’s manifesto, the institute found, it appears the party is “deliberately gender-blind”, not considering the complexities of gender and confining it to GBV and women’s role as traditional carers of children.

“A key observation about the DA’s manifesto is that it is gender blind because it totally disregards gender in its understanding and planning.

“Womxn are mainly considered in the section dealing with GBV and are often mentioned in their normalised role as carers of children. This indicates a lack of understanding or a refusal to acknowledge womxn as a category deserving full consideration and inclusion in plans and promises throughout the manifesto,” the report reads.

The EFF, meanwhile, appears to have taken advantage of the popularity of the feminist movement among young people, but in championing their flagship issues - land and economic justice - they lack a strong gender mainstream approach.

“The EFF is successful in addressing issues of concern in a social-justice sense. They are less successful in giving a fair and well-thought-out analysis from a gender perspective, and although an attempt is made at gender main-streaming, they are inconsistent and miss the mark on critical issues impacting their constituency.

“They do not seem to value gender parity beyond very limited specific targets in the financial sector, and a vague mention of a quota system.”

Women Forward, as the only party with an exclusive focus on women, aims to be an inter-sectional party that names patriarchy in its manifesto. It is strong on women-centred decision- making throughout and gender is fully main-streamed across sections. The manifesto however misses the mark on providing direction on how they will address poverty or economic reform.

“What is commendable about the WF party is that they make use of a bottom-up approach whereby they aim to ensure that womxn are active participants in the economy by creating ‘community development forums that will work for the women and children’ in areas where women live and advocating for women leadership at all levels.

“They note that the system of oppression can only be dismantled once women have the freedom to self-determine what their issues are.”

Regarding traditional leadership and women in rural areas, WF plan to challenge cultural practices that discriminate against women, by engaging with government and traditional leaders.

