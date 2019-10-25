Disgruntled students barricaded all entrances at the Bellville campus and exams and classes were disrupted, while the library had to be closed.
Police used a water cannon to disperse the crowd and when students retaliated, stun grenades were fired.
The students demanded to know where they would be accommodated next year as the privately owned South Point residence in Belhar will be for Cape Peninsula University of Technology students.
South Point currently is jointly used by UWC and CPUT students, but next year it will be for the exclusive use of CPUT.