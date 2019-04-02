Crime scene detectives on the scene combing for clues following a taxi-related shooting. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Hout Bay remained on a knife-edge after renewed taxi violence over operating routes, which has claimed the lives of five people and left two injured. Specialist detectives were dispatched to the area yesterday after the killing of four people in a brazen shooting outside the police station during peak hours yesterday morning.

Crime scene experts combed part of Main Road, identifying more than 30 spent cartridges.

Police, traffic officials and metro police have established an integrated operational plan to stabilise the area in the short term and to maintain a heightened presence to root out illegal operators.

The violence has led to the closure of the taxi rank, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said a number of operations were under way in an effort to quell the violence.

He said the team of specialist detectives would also look into a murder which occurred last Thursday.

Traut said no one had been arrested yet.

Yesterday’s incident, according to stunned residents, “was a long time coming”. A 50-year-old resident, asking that her name be withheld, described how she had to lie on the floor while shots rang outside.

“They seemed to go on forever and I was too afraid to even look out my window. This situation has been coming since last week as the taxi owners fight over the route to Cape Town and we, the community, are caught in the middle.”

The resident said the fact that the gunmen opened fire right in front of the police station was proof that they did not fear the authorities.

Another resident said they were left stranded, with little or no option but to walk to Victoria Road and take the MyCiTi, which was expensive for many of the working-class community.

Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) spokesperson Besuthu Ndungeni said while there were reports that the taxis on the scene were carrying their badges, the route had been closed by provincial transport authorities.

“We are awaiting the report from police to verify the identities of the people killed and injured, before commenting any further on the matter.”

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) spokesperson Andile Seyamo said he was in a meeting and would respond at a later time.

Transport and Public Works MEC Donald Grant’s spokesperson, Siphesihle Dube, said transport and law enforcement authorities convened an urgent meeting of the Transport Priority Committee.

“The flaring tensions and past violence, driven by disputes over routes and illegal operations, prompted the Provincial Transport Registrar to issue notices of suspension to the affected associations last week, for violation of the Code of Conduct for minibus taxi associations and operators,” he said.

“A commitment was made to intensify enforcement activities in the affected area while the situation remains tense.

"The violence is believed to be related to ongoing disputes between two associations affiliated with the two Cape mother bodies. Illegal operations in this area date back a few years, resulting in sporadic clashes between the two.”

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 086 0010 111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

Cape Times