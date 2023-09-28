Submariners’ last moments relived

“Stay together. Help is coming.” These were the words Commander Moses Mekhoe recalled having shouted to the crew who were washed overboard, in an attempt to manoeuvre and shelter them from winds and high waves.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of three South African Navy submariners who dedicated a large part of their lives to the service in the South African National Defence Force. Naval officers and colleagues of executive officer Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector, coxswain Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa and coxswain under training Warrant Officer class one Mokwapa Mojela, held back their tears as they shared fond memories of their fallen colleagues. This was during a combined public memorial service held in their honour on Wednesday - exactly a week after the incident. The sea of white naval uniforms that filled the Wynberg Military Sports Centre bid their fallen colleagues farewell in a grand gesture of song and tributes accompanied by the SA Navy Band and choir. Mekhoe was part of the crew who had been aboard the SAS Manthatisi submarine vessel which was en-route to Cape Town while conducting a vertical transfer (VERTREP) by means of an SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter when just after 2.30pm on September 20, high waves swept the crew members out to sea near Kommetjie.

Four other naval officers were injured during the incident when they were washed overboard and rescued from the unrelenting weather conditions. The emotional family members of the navy officers in attendance listened to accolades the trio had accumulated among themselves and fond memories shared by their naval colleagues, who referred to them as family. Mekhoe said: “What a loss. Mojela (was) a disciplined sailor, a caring brother, a loving husband and a father...he will (never be forgotten).

“Mathipa - what a legend. A proud Limpopian man. To him, if you are from Limpopo, you cannot be wrong. We worked very well together, it was during this time that I learnt he did not like being called by his first name. You can understand how I used that to get to him. He always gave me brotherly advice and at any given time when he felt that I was too harsh on the group, he would call me aside and address me respectfully. On Friday (after the incident) I woke up at 5.45am and I went for a jog. When I came back...I was asked what made me decide to run this morning. The answer was simple. Because this is what Mathipa would be doing this morning. He loved his running,” said Mekhoe Hector, described as “Queen of the Deep” was remembered as a hardworking submariner who had, during her scholar years, joined the marine as a Sea Cadet Corp where her love and passion for the SA Navy developed.

She was especially remembered for her “unique laugh” which filled spaces on board, and was a “cheerleader of everyone” who created an “enjoyable atmosphere” for her and fellow naval officers. Hector’s widower, Romero was teary as he listened to the tributes of his loving wife “who enjoyed food” and made history becoming the first African woman to navigate a submarine. Their one-year-old son, Tristan, cuddled snugly between his father and other family members.

The children of Mathipa Relebogile and Makotong - and Mojela’s daughters – Tumi and Oratile - were also in attendance comforted by their parents, colleagues and family. Steward Malouw, Hector’s brother, shared that it was difficult to describe in short how his sister would be remembered. “She was fearless, adventurous, courageous, confident, positive, loving and caring. She loved the sea, she lived for the navy but loved being a mom. My sister had the biggest and brightest aura that would unknowingly make you feel at ease. We will miss you Gill and your dry humour,” said Malouw.

Molojo Mojela, the widow of Navy officer Mokwapa Mojela, pays tribute to her husband during a memorial service at the Wynberg Military Indoor Sport Complex. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Submarine crew member, Lieutenant Commander John Mathibela said: “Your loss is our loss and ours is felt three times more than anybody here. We have broken hearts and broken links that make up a chain and today we feel like the broken chain with missing links. Our fallen members were all special in their own way and they have left us with such peaceful memories.

The love they gave will forever be the legacy that they leave with us. It was an honour to serve with them. Victory is certain. Submariners...aluta continua.” Mojela’s sister-in-law, Fati Thobejane, said: “If there is one thing that my brother would want to be remembered for is his love for Christ. He was firmly rooted in his faith.