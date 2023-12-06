Summer Alert: City issues warning on rising diarrhoeal disease risk

According to the City, 74 deaths from diarrhoeal disease were recorded in 2012/13 during the period known as surge season, from November to May.

As summer settles in, the risk of diarrhoea is growing, and the City has warned parents about the dangers of the illness.

During the last surge season, there were five deaths.

The municipality has urged the public to be mindful that young children are particularly susceptible and that dehydration caused by diarrhoea can be fatal.

“The so-called ‘stomach bug’ or ‘gastro’ is quite common over this time of year, among adults and children. The heat makes food spoil more easily, but warmer temperatures also aid the spread of germs. So the key for everyone's health is good hand hygiene at all times, but also the proper handling and management of food. The risk to children is when dehydration sets in from having gastro. The statistics show that we have made great gains over the past decades, but we cannot afford to let our guard down. One fatality is one too many, so parents and caregivers have to be incredibly vigilant, and act immediately to prevent complications,” said mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross.