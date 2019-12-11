Peacocks pecking at cars have become a pain for visitors to one of the country’s trendiest holiday destinations, with Sun City in Johannesburg accused of neglecting to let its visitors know of the trend, as at least five cars have been damaged in recent weeks.
Neo Malao parked at the resort two weeks ago to attend a work function and was dismayed to find his car covered in scratch marks when he returned.
He immediately approached the resort’s security, and said he was told that peacocks damaging dark-coloured cars had been an issue. He escalated the matter and an investigation was launched.
Resort investigations manager Jaun du Plessis said in his report, which the Cape Times has seen, that the incident was an “act of God”.