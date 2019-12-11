Sun City resort calls Peacock attacks in car park an ‘act of God’









Sun City management have labelled the damaging of visitors’ cars by peacocks on their property, an “act of God”. File Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Sun City management have labelled the damaging of visitors’ cars by peacocks on their property, an “act of God”. Peacocks pecking at cars have become a pain for visitors to one of the country’s trendiest holiday destinations, with Sun City in Johannesburg accused of neglecting to let its visitors know of the trend, as at least five cars have been damaged in recent weeks. Neo Malao parked at the resort two weeks ago to attend a work function and was dismayed to find his car covered in scratch marks when he returned. He immediately approached the resort’s security, and said he was told that peacocks damaging dark-coloured cars had been an issue. He escalated the matter and an investigation was launched. Resort investigations manager Jaun du Plessis said in his report, which the Cape Times has seen, that the incident was an “act of God”.

“While the damage as you allege is unfortunate, we would like to inform you that the peacocks located in Sun City’s premises are wild peacocks which have found their way on to the premises It is on this basis we cannot accept your claims, as same (sic) is considered an act of God and not as a result of the negligence of Sun City or any member of its staff.”

Malao said he was perturbed that the resort did not warn motorists about the peacocks, because if they had, he would have parked somewhere else and would not be stuck with damages to his car that the resort refuses to repair.

“If they know about it, and it’s not within their control, the least they can do is warn people. It saddens me that they are not taking any form of accountability; the peacocks are on their premises,” Malao said.

Sun City acting general manager, Mike van Vuuren said five complaints had recently been received from visitors whose cars were scratched by peacocks.

Van Vuuren said the peacocks were wild and were not under their control.

They also do not know where they came from or how they got there.

They had since arranged for animal experts to capture and relocate the birds, Van Vuuren said.