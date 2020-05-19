Sun Valley Checkers staff 'fired for demanding Covid-19 transparency'

Cape Town – Sun Valley Checkers employees said they were fired after protesting about an alleged lack of transparency from management regarding Covid-19 cases at the store. An employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation, said the store was closed several times for decontamination but employees were not informed why. “Management called everyone to come to the store for screening, they never said anything about Covid-19 cases in store. The following day, none of the store managers came to work. They called managers from other stores to take over,” the employee said. When the store was closed again earlier this month and workers were again screened, without being told whether colleagues had tested positive, a group of workers protested. “We decided to protest until all of us were tested because at this time we had figured it out that there were cases in the store.

“They called law enforcement on us. That’s when we knew that they would not test us and decided to go test on our own,” she said.

According to the worker, results showed 20 employees had tested positive, but after protesting, management told them not to return to work.

“They have already advertised the positions.”

Shoprite said patient confidentiality did not allow them to provide details about specific cases of employees testing positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, Shoprite said the Group was committed to being responsible and transparent in its communication to stakeholders by sharing accurate and detailed information as timeously as possible following positive testing for Covid-19.

“Store employees are continuously educated and informed about the importance of maintaining stringent hygiene and sanitation protocols, and following the simple steps that help stop the virus.

“We regard the employer-employee relationship as an internal matter and in this regard we have well established procedures in place which adequately provide for employees to raise their concerns or grievances without fear of victimisation,” the statement read.

Department of Health spokesperson, Mark van der Heever said the department had published guidelines which provided guidance to various sectors in terms of their role in the safety of their workforce.

“Ultimately each sector and employer should ensure the screening (and potential testing) of their own employees.

“Screening is integral to the occupational health and safety, or employee support programme, of every employer,” he said.

Cape Times