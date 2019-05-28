Delft surfer, Lwazi Matanga, 30, who was paralysed has beaten the odds to overcome gangsterism to pursue his dreams of surfing.

Delft surfer Lwazi Matanga, 30, has beaten all the odds to come out tops in the sport, to be a role model for his peers. Shot four times in the head and six times in the leg during a gang-related incident five years ago, Matanga had spent months in a coma, which had caused paralysis on the right side of his body.

Once he had recovered from the emotional pain the shooting had caused, Matanga said he decided to change his life, and he became involved in community sporting activities. It was during that time that his friend, Nokuthula Mtsi, had introduced him to the idea of surfing.

Matanga recently participated in the Build for Better Adaptive South African Surfing Championship at New Pier in Durban, where he scooped a silver medal.

However, his celebrations were short-lived as he was hit by a car on Saturday night en route back to his hotel.

He is now recovering from his injuries at home.

Having previously battled a drug addiction for many years, Matanga said he wanted to give back to his community. “I started doing drugs at an early age with my peers,” he said.

“As the years went by, I got deeper into it. I then started to do mischievous things such as joining gangs and committing crimes.

“I was a regular at court. Now I am planning to host a Youth Day event for the disabled.

“I want to encourage young people to get involved in sporting activities. There aren’t many facilities in the area for the disabled, even though our bodies also require exercise,” he said.

Matanga said he could not wait to get out of bed to hit the water, as he could not picture a life without surfing.

CAPE TIMES