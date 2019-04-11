Supplied by UWC

A young married couple’s road to fulfilling their study ambitions hasn't been easy, but their tough journey paid off when both achieved PhD degrees in their respective fields of study at the University of the Western Cape. Katlego Mthimunye, 30, of Brackenfell, earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree on Monday at UWC’s School of Nursing while his wife, Bronwyn Mthimunye, 30, is set to earn her PhD in child and family studies at UWC later this year.

With both sharing tips on how to balance work, family and the raising of their 6-year-old son, Kgethego, while working towards a PhD, Katlego said: “I had a goal of achieving my PhD before the age of 30, and with hard work, commitment, compromise and many sleepless nights, I achieved my dream. If you are able to do this, your journey towards earning your PhD will be a pleasant one.”

Echoing her husband’s sentiments, Bronwyn said: “Doing your PhD can become tough at times, but we played supporting roles for one another when times were tough.

“We encouraged each other during those times and that is the reason why we were able to succeed. After spending time with our son and putting him to bed, we would wake up at midnight and work through the night reading and writing,” she said.

Katlego completed his PhD on an intervention towards the improvement of academic performance, success and retention among Bachelor of Nursing students at a higher education institution in the Western Cape.

“While doing my master’s, I found that in the faculty of nursing, students struggle for various reasons. When I found out what those factors were, I decided to delve deeper into it with my PhD.

“We are feeling a bit sad now that we have completed our PhDs, but we will most likely continue doing post-doctoral research in our respective fields,” he said.

When not buried in their books, they spend quality time with their son - taking him on play dates or for his favourite burger.

Katlego met Bronwyn, to whom he has been married for seven years, when they were doing community service work in their respective fields of nursing and psychology in Mpumalanga.

CAPE TIMES