Cape Town – Young mothers on the Cape Flats received a helping hand with the donation of nappies worth about R150 000. This is thanks to the Zoe Project, a Cape Town-based non-profit organisation formed in 2002 to step in for those young women who fall through the cracks of the City’s overextended social welfare system.

At an official handover at the Retreat Clinic this week, Game Stores - in partnership with supplier Procter & Gamble, the manufacturer of Pampers - stepped in to extend a helping hand to the moms and their babies with the donation of Pampers nappies to the value of around R150 000 from the two companies.

Game donated an additional R50 000 towards the Zoe Project’s 1 000 Days of Life programme, which focuses on health care for mothers and their infants.

The organisation caters for the communities of Hanover Park, Mowbray, Retreat and the surrounding areas of the Cape Flats, offering support to young mothers and their babies.

Founding member Tracey Aitken said: “We are extremely grateful for the invaluable help from Game and Procter & Gamble. The difference made to the life of each mother, each unborn baby, is massive, and the benefits have far-reaching impact deep into each family and each community.”

She said the organisation supported about 10 000 vulnerable women and aimed to empower new young mothers to become self-sufficient.

“We want them to be self-confident and valuable assets to society through the provision of educational classes, counselling support, mom and baby starter packs and other help.”

Game’s marketing director, Katherine Madley, said they were confident that, through the educational programmes and the donation of nappies, the young mothers and their newborns would be afforded a better beginning.

“Every child deserves a healthy start in life. We are honoured to be able to further the great inroads that the Zoe Project is making into improving life for the youngest members of the communities in Retreat.”

Procter and Gamble spokesperson Jeanne du Plessis said: “We are delighted that we can assist. This project shows the power of corporates working together to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

