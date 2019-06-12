Cape Town surfing champ Alfonso Peters dedicated his Trophy from the Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic 2019 to his late mother, Henrietta Pieters, who died at the weekend. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Local surfing star Alfonso Peters has dedicated his trophy from the Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic 2019 to his late mother, who died at the weekend. Henrietta Pieters was 65 years old. “She always believed in me and whenever I said I have a competition coming up, she used to say, ‘Don’t worry, you are going to win’, and because she has just passed away I used my mother’s passing as focus and determination to go all the way and I did.

“I feel as though it was all connected like my mother was with me in the water giving me the right waves.

“My mother did not really have an idea of what surfing is, she just knew that it had changed my life and given me everything I have, and for that she was super proud whenever I visited her.

“She would want to walk me around the neighbourhood or ask her friends to come over, to show me off,” he added.

Peters and his family moved from Mitchells Plain to Manenberg after the death of his father because they could not continue to afford the house they were living in.

He used to hang out with the wrong friends; one of them belonged to 28s prison gang.

Peters proved his toughness to his friend by participating in crimes such as snatching cellphones, breaking into people’s cars and muggings.

Social worker, retired rapper and child activist Ryan Dalton took in Peters after his release from jail, allowing him to shower at his home and providing him with clean clothes.

Peters later attended the School of Hope in Athlone where he was introduced to surfing.

“Advice to a kid on the street: you’re better than a life on the street. You are destined to be something in life (but) things will stay the way they are forever unless you make a change,” Peters said.

