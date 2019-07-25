Yesterday, a pupil at Douglas Road Primary School was robbed of a cellphone at knifepoint while walking along Shiplake Road.

A few hours later, another learner was reportedly robbed at knifepoint opposite Wittebome High School.

The two incidents follow the mugging of pupils at Ottery Road Methodist Primary School, shortly after classes adjourned.

The school said it was aware of the incident, which was not the first. The provincial education department said Safe Schools would engage schools on the issue.

Provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond some incidents may not have been reported as it happened outside of the school premises.

“It is always a concern for us when learners are being targeted while on their way to and from school.

“Unfortunately, we are reliant on the local law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of learners outside of school premises.

“Information has been provided to Safe Schools in order for them to engage with schools to contact their local police stations to ensure a visible police presence when learners are travelling to and from school,” said Hammond.

Meanwhile, Belhar residents are to hold a rally tomorrow behind Excelsior Secondary School, where pupils are to protest over gang violence in the area.

This comes after a Grade 11 pupil was killed in the crossfire on Friday.

A memorandum of demands is expected to be handed to the police, the Department of Justice and the Department of Correctional Services.

A former pupil at Excelsior Secondary School, Zachary van Wyk, said their demands included police patrols around the schools, and police searches conducted at all the schools in the area.

Belhar is among the communities which have seen a spike in gang-related murders over the past few months.

Cape Times