Dlamini underwent surgery on Saturday, a day after rangers at the Silvermine Nature Reserve manhandled him, allegedly after they asked to see his permit.
The altercation between Dlamini and five SANParks rangers was captured on video by another cyclist, Donovan le Cok, and shows a ranger pinning Dlamini against what appeared to be a SANParks vehicle while his fellow rangers looked on.
This video has already been viewed over 790 000 times on Twitter.
It sparked widespread outrage and prompted Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy to visit Dlamini in hospital.