Cape Town – Workloads and class sizes need to be reduced for teachers to be able to work more efficiently.

These were the sentiments shared by Department of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga yesterday when she released the findings of the Teaching and Learning International Survey (Talis).

Talis is a large-scale study investigating the conditions of the teaching and learning environment in schools across participating Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries.

It focused on a number of themes including school climate, job satisfaction, teacher self-efficacy, and teachers’ instructional practices and beliefs.

South Africa is the only African country represented on the list, which included Australia, Japan and Norway.

Motshekga said it was the first time South Africa participated in the study.

“This is part of our efforts to broaden the scope of our peer-review mechanisms. Thus, there’s no comparable data to this study based on previous surveys.

"At worst, the commentariat might want to juxtapose these results with those of the 2017 School Monitoring Survey that we released earlier this year.”

Motshekga said she was proud that the study showed that the South African basic education system was on the rise.

“This is, of course, not only drawn from the results of the survey we are presenting, but many other studies which are scientifically sound, independent, separate and yet interdependent.

“But the Talis and 2017 School Monitoring Survey aren’t the only measures that show an upwards trajectory of our basic education system. The latest round of the Southern and Eastern African Consortium for Monitoring Education Quality (Sacmeq) IV released in 2017, made similar findings,” Motshekga pointed out.

Sacmeq IV reported that Grade 6 pupils had for the first time scored an average in reading and mathematics that was above the 500 centre point.

The minister said they were aware that there were numerous concerns in the sector.

“These concerns are largely driven by negative sentiments expressed by those who hold the entire public schooling in utter contempt.

“I am not going to stand here and say it’s time to pop the champagne because our basic education is slowly and surely reclaiming its place among the economies and countries of our similar size and budget,” she added.

“Our duty, therefore, is to accelerate the implementation of existing basic education policies such as scaling of the teacher-development initiatives to inspire and enable them to innovate.

“Using this survey and others, we will identify and share best practice to reduce existing gaps between professional vision and pedagogical practice.

“While we recognise and appreciate that we are a ‘system on the rise’, we are cognisant of the work that needs to be done to accelerate progress in the Early Grade Reading phase,” Motshekga said.