Survey shows 68% of South Africans willing to eat out

Cape Town – A new survey shows that many people will be visiting restaurants within the first 30 days of their opening for sit-down meals. The survey, by Dineplan, a reservation company, found that of the more than 3 300 people who responded, 68% said they would be eating out within the first month. Dineplan said the aim of the report was to allow restaurants to make informed decisions about how to emerge from the lockdown in the best possible way. “Over 3 300 people responded to the survey, of which 53% were from the Western Cape and 48% were over the age of 46 years. Most participants said they will be eating out within 30 or 60 days of reopening, and only 1% stated they will not be dining out at all in the foreseeable future. "The majority said they are looking forward to visiting a casual restaurant first, with fine dining coming in second, and are happy to pay a serving fee to cover hygiene costs.”

Diners indicated that they wanted safety precautions to be taken by restaurants, like the rigorous sanitising of tables between bookings.

“Diners also said they wanted to see daily employee temperature checks, temperature checks for all guests, digital menus on mobile phones, and employees wearing masks.

"Seventy-three percent of diners expect digital menus or disposable menus, 70% of these diners would prefer a digital menu option on their personal phone, 82% would prefer contact-free payment options.”

On Friday Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane laid out the rules that restaurants have to follow as they will be allowed to operate.

She said a full directive will be gazetted today and restaurants will be allowed to operate once the gazette is released.

Among the rules are that restaurants are required to conduct a screening questionnaire on guests and may refuse admission if they deem a guest a safety risk.

No person may enter the premises without a mask. Masks must be worn at all times except when eating and drinking.

She said guests need to be seated 1.5 metres apart and the current rule of no more than 50 people still applies.

“While alcohol for on-site consumption is still forbidden, under the current directive, alcohol can be purchased and taken home.

"Training must be provided on health protocols, as well as the responsibility of employees to notify employers if they have been in contact with people testing positive.”

Cape Times