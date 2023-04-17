Survivor of sexual assault in Khayelitsha church tells of ordeal

Cape Town – A survivor of sexual assault at the Showers of Blessings Christian Zion church in Taiwan, Khayelitsha, said she could not believe the attack had happened inside a house of God and hoped for swift justice. On Easter Sunday, gunmen entered the church, robbed the congregation, and sexually assaulted Ntombohlanga Buzani and another woman.

“It was on Sunday, at around 4am when two armed men entered the church. Inside was the 18 of us, women and children, as the men had left. “They robbed us and forced us to strip naked. “They forced me to perform oral sex on them.

“It was during load shedding. We were assaulted and sworn at, elderly women were called names,” said an emotional Buzani. Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the church on Monday. He said the incident left him speechless. “Some things can't be repeated and can't be said, this is one of them, I don't know what to say as this happened in the house of worship. I am ashamed. The men have been arrested and I hope and believe that the law will take its course,” he said.

Cele also visited the family of 13-year-old Thimna Kuze, who was raped and killed while at a sleepover at a friend’s house in Taiwan, Khayelitsha, last month. The suspect was arrested after being on the run. The family told of their pain.

Thimna’s father, Malidume Soxokashe, said: “What hurt us the most is that although the children pointed out that the suspect was the uncle of the friend, who forced them to drink alcohol and smoke, he was protected by the police who took him away and said they don't want him to be beaten by the community. Why wasn't he arrested there and then?” Cele said such incidents of GBV made him wonder whether the culprits were mentally stable. “How does a normal person do this? A man might not have a girlfriend or daughter, but definitely has a mother. Why can't they stop and think of that before committing these heinous crimes?