Cape Town – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of librarian Clodine Nuys in Jonkersberg, outside Groot Brak River in the Mossel Bay municipality.
Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the suspect was found in dense forest on Thursday morning. The Jonkersberg resident had fled his home on Wednesday.
“Ongoing investigations led investigators to a house in the same village where a possible suspect resides. On arrival (on Wednesday), the suspect fled the area with police in pursuit.
"He disappeared in the dense forest,” Pojie said.
He will be detained at the Groot Brak River police station until his appearance on a murder charge in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on Monday.