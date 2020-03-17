Suspect arrested after traffic cop shot dead in Kensington

Cape Town – The City’s Metro Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a traffic officer this afternoon. The 49-year-old Walton van Rooyen was shot dead in Kensington, near Goodwood, this morning. The suspect was arrested in Kensington and has been detained at the local police station, Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said. According to police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut, the officer had arrested a taxi driver over a traffic infringement on the corners of 5th Avenue and Voortrekker Road. The officer had been on his way to the Maitland police station with the suspect when he was allegedly attacked and shot dead with his service pistol in Acre Way.

"This arrest is cold comfort for the loved ones and friends of Officer Van Rooyen, but I would like to extend my gratitude to the Metro Police and SAPS officers who responded very quickly to find the suspect," said Smith.

"The City calls for the case to be dealt with swiftly by the courts so that it might send a message that this type of heinous attack on the men and women in uniform who sacrifice their lives daily for the benefit of others will not be tolerated."

The Western Cape police had launched a manhunt for the suspect who fled after allegedly killing the traffic officer.

Mayor Dan Plato had authorised a R50 000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

In addition, a R5 000 was offered by the Safety and Security Directorate for information that would lead to his arrest.

Cape Times