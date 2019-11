Suspect arrested for murder of Genadendal woman found at dumping site









A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a Genadendal woman, whose body was found at a dumping site at the weekend. File picture. Cape Town - A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a Genadendal woman, whose body was found at a dumping site at the weekend. The swift arrest has been hailed by the Overberg police cluster commander Brigadier Donovan Heilbron. The small town was rocked by the discovery of the body on Saturday afternoon. A resident said her face was mutilated beyond recognition. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a 32-year-old has been arrested for murder and is expected in court, in Caledon, tomorrow.

Heilbron said that as soon as they received news of the body, he spurred members into action.

The station commander was also contacted to confirm where police patrols were at the time of the murder.

“This region is not known for violent crimes and when such a crime occurs, especially against a woman, we must ensure that we do everything within our powers to track down those responsible. The Genadendal region is a close-knit community and, with the assistance of residents, we were able to find a suspect in about 48 hours and arrest him,” he said.

Heilbron said the woman’s next of kin have been informed.

A former member of the community policing forum, Ronald Martin, said residents were relieved that police had arrested someone, as they had started to live in fear.

Martin said a community meeting was expected for today with the station commander.

Anyone with information about the murder can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.