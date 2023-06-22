Suspect arrested for possessing assortment of guns following probe into private security company

A 57-year-old man was arrested after authorities discovered 42 firearms and ammunition at the premises of a private security company found not to be registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) or on the Enhanced Firearm System.
The Hawks in a statement said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday following an inquiry launched in May to probe the existence and registration of Custodian Global Security VIP and Medical private security company with Psira, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and Enhanced Firearm System.
“After a thorough and collective investigation by National Priority Violent Crime (NPVC), Provincial Flash, Provincial Crime Scene Investigation (PCSI) and Psira, it was established that the company does not exist on the Enhanced Firearm System or Psira,” Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said.
Authorities visited the premises on Monday to conduct a compliance inspection, in Bax Street, Ndabeni, Maitland.
The team discovered a total of 42 firearms, including 34 pistols and eight shotguns, and an amount of ammunition stored inside three different safes on the premises.
“It was later established that the firearms found on the premises are licensed under a company based in Centurion,” Vukubi said.
A case of possession of firearms and ammunition without licence, permit, or authorisation in terms of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000 was opened against the suspect, who was found on the premises during the inspection.
He is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
