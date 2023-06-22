Suspect arrested for possessing assortment of guns following probe into private security company

A 57-year-old man was arrested after authorities discovered 42 firearms and ammunition at the premises of a private security company found not to be registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) or on the Enhanced Firearm System.

The Hawks in a statement said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday following an inquiry launched in May to probe the existence and registration of Custodian Global Security VIP and Medical private security company with Psira, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and Enhanced Firearm System.

“After a thorough and collective investigation by National Priority Violent Crime (NPVC), Provincial Flash, Provincial Crime Scene Investigation (PCSI) and Psira, it was established that the company does not exist on the Enhanced Firearm System or Psira,” Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said.

Authorities visited the premises on Monday to conduct a compliance inspection, in Bax Street, Ndabeni, Maitland.