Suspect arrested in Dunoon after missing Hartenbos businessman found dead

The search for hijacked and kidnapped Hartenbos businessman, Desmond Share, ended tragically when his body was found with stab wounds at the weekend. A 30-year-old man has since appeared in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, after he was arrested in Dunoon - more than 300km away - in connection with Share’s disappearance and murder.

Share, 53, was reported missing after he never showed up for work in Herbertsdale. His vehicle was spotted at a petrol station near Buffeljagsrivier outside Swellendam, and money was allegedly also withdrawn on two occasions. Initially, police said they were investigating a case of hijacking after two suspects were captured on CCTV footage driving the branded vehicle.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies,said an investigation and the search for a missing person led the search party to bushes between Herbertsdale and Albertinia where Share’s vehicle was spotted earlier this week. “A search of the area ensued leading to the discovery of the body of the victim with multiple injuries. “He was declared deceased by medical personnel on the scene.

“The team assembled to conduct the investigation and later the same day, they arrested a suspect in Dunoon after he was positively linked to the murder. “He made his first court appearance on charges of murder, hijacking and kidnapping. Investigation into this case continues,” said Spies. The search for the vehicle was still under way.