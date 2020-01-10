Suspect arrested on N1 near Khayelitsha for transporting 69 000 mandrax tablets









Picture: Supplied / SAPS Cape Town – A 45-year-old suspect transporting 69 000 mandrax tablets was arrested on the N2 last night. Western Cape Flying Squad members strategically deployed along the N2 highway last night pulled over a vehicle in the vicinity of Spine Road near Khayelitsha, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Friday. "Upon searching the vehicle, they found 69 000 mandrax tablets packed in a thousand plastic bags. They also seized the vehicle transporting the drugs," Potelwa said. A 45-year-old suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of possession and dealing in drugs. In another operation on Thursday evening in the Kleinvlei area, two Eerste River suspects, aged 54 and 57, were arrested for being in possession of 36 ecstasy tablets; a bag containing cannabis; a gold bar; R 17 610 in cash; and a Speedpoint machine.

The suspects will appear in court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs.

Western Cape police management has commended the efforts of the police officials, "who under difficult circumstances venture out in an effort to rid communities of the scourge of drugs that destroys lives and breeds others serious violent crimes".

Also on Thursday, Flying Squad members pursued information of dagga being cultivated at an address in Atlantis.

The search of the premises resulted in the arrest of two male suspects on a charge of cultivating dagga and the seizure of 200 dagga plants.

A third male suspect was arrested for being in possession of a jar containing dagga.

The three suspects – aged 54, 66 and 71 – are due to make their court appearances in Atlantis today.

Cape Times