Cape Town – A 45-year-old suspect transporting 69 000 mandrax tablets was arrested on the N2 last night.
Western Cape Flying Squad members strategically deployed along the N2 highway last night pulled over a vehicle in the vicinity of Spine Road near Khayelitsha, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Friday.
"Upon searching the vehicle, they found 69 000 mandrax tablets packed in a thousand plastic bags. They also seized the vehicle transporting the drugs," Potelwa said.
A 45-year-old suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.
In another operation on Thursday evening in the Kleinvlei area, two Eerste River suspects, aged 54 and 57, were arrested for being in possession of 36 ecstasy tablets; a bag containing cannabis; a gold bar; R 17 610 in cash; and a Speedpoint machine.