Suspect arrested over armed robbery at Mediclinic Durbanville

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly robbing seven people at the Mediclinic Durbanville Hospital. A business robbery case was registered by Durbanville police last week after a suspect allegedly entered the hospital through a bathroom window on Thursday and robbed a complainant of their cellphone before going on to take six more cellphones from patients at gunpoint.

Durbanville police spokesperson Captain Marchell Rhode confirmed that the suspect was arrested and detained on Saturday afternoon. “Through effective informer network by one of our detectives, the suspect was arrested and detained at Durbanville SAPS on Saturday afternoon. “On Thursday at 7pm at Mediclinic Durbanville, one of the complainants was sitting with her son in the ward room and was busy on her phone with her husband, when an unknown male climbed through the bathroom window.

“He then pointed a firearm at her and demanded her to give her cellphone and then grabbed it out of her hand and then left through the passage of the hospital. “He went to another six rooms where he robbed people of their cellphones and left the hospital the same way,” Rhode said. Ward 105 councillor Ruan Beneke said crime was on the increase in the Durbanville CBD, affecting numerous local businesses in the area.