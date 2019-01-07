Picture: Pixabay

Cape Town – Being in possession of 21 scorpions, two spiders and two earwig insects worth R16 000 has landed a man in a police holding cell until he is expected to appear in court today. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Prince Albert police and the Stock Theft Unit in Beaufort West arrested a 23-year-old foreign national at the weekend for possession of wild animals without documentation in terms of section 42(1) a Ordinance no 19/1974.

“Members received and followed information and his room at his overnight stay was searched. In his room they found 21 scorpions, two spiders and two other insects (oorkruipers) in his closet in plastic buckets/bags. All the animals were still alive.

“He could not produce any documentation or proof for the possession thereof and was arrested. The animals were seized and handed over to Nature Conservation.

"He is still in custody and will appear in court in Prince Albert on Monday (today).” Meanwhile, police also arrested suspects in Kensington, Mitchells Plain and Bishop Lavis, for being in possession of drugs.

Van Wyk said in Matroos Square in Kensington, tik and mandrax were confiscated on Friday with an estimated value of R50000.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man on a charge of possession of drugs. The next day a tip-off from the public lead to the arrest of a 31-year-old man for being in possession of eight mandrax tablets and dagga.

“In an unrelated matter, members of Operation Thunder last night arrested a 23-year-old female at a premises in Twickenham Street, Mitchells Plain. They found 113 straws of tik and confiscated it.”

Cape Times