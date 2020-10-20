Suspect caught with crayfish valued at R3.5m in Somerset West after chase
Cape Town – An alleged abalone smuggler has been arrested for the possession of crayfish to the value of R3.5 million.
The 38-year-old man from Hawston was arrested at about 6.40 am on Monday after first catching the attention of a security officer in the Lwandle area, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement.
’’A security officer from Gordon's Bay security was patrolling in the vicinity when he received information of a suspicious-looking vehicle in the Lwandle area,“ said Van Wyk.
A chase had ensued on the N2, towards Sir Lowry’s Pass, when the suspect realised he was being followed.
’’When the driver of the Nissan LDV realised that he was being monitored, he sped off and drove towards the N2 in Somerset West.
’’The vehicle then continued on the N2, driving towards Sir Lowry's Pass, where police joined the chase and managed to stop the vehicle.
’’The driver was arrested and upon searching the vehicle a total of 6 832 crayfish tails and 235 live crayfish were found at the back of the LDV.
’’The crayfish was handed over to the Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries.’
’’Once charged, the suspect is due to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate's Court to face the charges against him. Well done to Gordon's Bay Security and all involved.’’
Cape Times