Suspect caught with crayfish valued at R3.5m in Somerset West after chase

Cape Town – An alleged abalone smuggler has been arrested for the possession of crayfish to the value of R3.5 million.

The 38-year-old man from Hawston was arrested at about 6.40 am on Monday after first catching the attention of a security officer in the Lwandle area, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement.

’’A security officer from Gordon's Bay security was patrolling in the vicinity when he received information of a suspicious-looking vehicle in the Lwandle area,“ said Van Wyk.

A chase had ensued on the N2, towards Sir Lowry’s Pass, when the suspect realised he was being followed.

’’When the driver of the Nissan LDV realised that he was being monitored, he sped off and drove towards the N2 in Somerset West.