Cape Town – A hijacker died after the car collided with another vehicle and rolled – with the owner in the driver's seat and three other suspects inside – in Paarl on Thursday night.
The driver of the hijacked vehicle, an employee of a Mbekweni school, sustained slight injuries as well as two of the alleged hijackers.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Friday: "Last night at about 22:00 the Paarl SAPS attended to an accident scene in the Main Road, southern Paarl area.
"On their arrival at the scene it was discovered that the Condor involved in the accident belonged to a high school in Mbekweni.
"This Condor was hijacked earlier in the evening. The vehicle had collided with another vehicle, causing it to roll," Van Wyk said.