Suspect dies after Paarl hijack victim collides with another car









Photo: Facebook / Drakenstein Farm Watch Cape Town – A hijacker died after the car collided with another vehicle and rolled – with the owner in the driver's seat and three other suspects inside – in Paarl on Thursday night. The driver of the hijacked vehicle, an employee of a Mbekweni school, sustained slight injuries as well as two of the alleged hijackers. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Friday: "Last night at about 22:00 the Paarl SAPS attended to an accident scene in the Main Road, southern Paarl area. "On their arrival at the scene it was discovered that the Condor involved in the accident belonged to a high school in Mbekweni. "This Condor was hijacked earlier in the evening. The vehicle had collided with another vehicle, causing it to roll," Van Wyk said.

"The driver of the hijacked vehicle, an employee of the school, sustained slight injuries as well as two of the alleged hijackers.

"One of the hijackers was declared dead on the scene. No shots were fired.

"A culpable homicide case was opened by Paarl SAPS. Mbekweni SAPS will investigate a car hijacking case."

Commenting on a very busy day and evening for the volunteer fire and medical rescue teams of the Drakenstein Farm Watch, it said on Friday in a Facebook post that at nearly the same time the alleged hijackers crashed, a request for assistance came regarding a farm attack at Rivendale Farm in Klapmuts.

"The farm was attacked and the culprits at large in the area. Patients were loaded into the ambulances and police are investigating," the Drakenstein Farm Watch said.

