Suspect held for possession of over 100 bags of dagga in Table View

Cape Town – Dagga, a TV, guns and a crowbar are some of the items police confiscated this week as they arrested five suspects for various crimes. Yesterday, the Flying Squad spotted a car on Klipfontein Road, Athlone, which they were informed had been used in a house robbery in Claremont. Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said members then searched the car. “They discovered a replica firearm and drugs as well as a crowbar. “The two suspects, aged 37 and 43, were arrested and are expected to appear in court soon on charges related to the possession of drugs, possession of an imitation firearm and possession of house breaking implements,” Majikela said.

Earlier this week, Table View police received a tip-off and did a sweep at Eden on the Bay.

There they found a suspect in possession of several bags of dagga.

“The members questioned the suspect and found out that he was residing in Parklands.

“Upon arriving at the residential address, they discovered and confiscated a total of 109 bags containing dagga and an undisclosed amount of cash.

“The 38-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of dealing in an illegal substance and is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today,” Majikela said.

On Monday, shortly before noon, police were tipped-off about “two suspicious men walking in Parklands”.

They were carrying a TV covered with blankets, Majikela said.

“When the men were spotted and approached by members, it was discovered that they were in possession of a television and other stolen items.

“It was later established that the stolen items belonged to a homeowner whose property had been broken into.

“The homeowner was notified and the items were identified as those which had been stolen from the property.

“The two suspects, both in their thirties, were arrested for the possession of stolen property and are expected to appear in court today,” Majikela said.

