A man is expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with the murder of Belgravia High School pupil Zamawushe Mamoti, who was shot and killed near the school gates. Police said on Friday that with scant regard for the lives of others, rival gangs randomly fired several shots at around 12.30pm, killing a 20-year-old man in Canal Road, Athlone.

“A 16-year-old girl, who was standing at the gates of Belgravia High School in Vlei Road, was caught in the crossfire and sustained a fatal gunshot wound,” the SAPS said. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi has since confirmed the suspect was arrested on Friday shortly after the shooting. “One adult male was arrested on two counts of murder and attempted murder. Once charged the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court,” said Swartbooi.

After being shot in Veld Road, Zamawushe ran into the school grounds for safety but succumbed to her injuries. Zamawushe Mamoti was caught in a crossfire and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Picture: Leon Knipe Following the incident, the school confirmed they would be offering counselling to all pupils and staff. The Athlone community was still reeling in shock on Sunday after the alleged gang crossfire shooting.

The Community Police Forum (CPF) called on authorities to curb crime in the area. Athlone CPF chairperson Sharon Classen said: “The tragic loss of Zamawushe, a vibrant learner from Belgravia High School, is a heart-breaking reminder of the pressing need to address the pervasive violence affecting communities like Athlone. “The engagement between the CPF and stakeholders, including the school and ward councillor, reflects a proactive approach toward finding solutions to prevent such senseless tragedies from occurring again. It’s devastating to think that a promising young life was cut short by a stray bullet, leaving behind grieving loved ones and shattered dreams.

“As can be expected, communities, in and around the informal settlement, are on tenterhooks. Policing resources is one of the greatest concerns as this has a direct impact on service delivery,” said Claasen. Zamawushe Mamoti was caught in a crossfire and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. GOOD Party secretary-general Brett Herron said while opposition parties play politics, Western Cape children continue to suffer at the hands of crime. “Neither the national police force nor the considerable crime-fighting resources of the province and City are having any impact.

“Instead, it is volunteers who join neighbourhood watches and other anti-crime initiatives, who do most of the work, call the ambulances, pick up the bodies and reassure traumatised members of communities that they are not on their own. “The level of crime in Cape Town is abnormal. “The unsafe, unhygienic and undevelopmental conditions in which people live, in gang-infested areas, where the apartheid government put them, is abnormal.