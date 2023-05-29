Suspect held over murder of welfare vet Dr Natheem Jacobs

Cape Town – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Dr Natheem Jacobs who was fatally stabbed outside his home in Garlandale, Athlone, in March. The 24-year-old was stabbed with a knife and was transported to a nearby medical facility where he died.

Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk confirmed the arrest on Sunday. “A 38-year-old suspect was arrested today, May 29, 2023, for murder. “The suspect will appear in court on Wednesday, 31 May, 2023," he said.

Jacobs, who was working under the supervision of SPCA board member Dr Ayoub Banderker in the capacity of CCS vet, completed his community service between the Wingfield Animal Health Centre and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. He had signed a contract for permanent employment with the SPCA before his death. Jacobs is remembered as a committed welfare vet with a love for animals. “He was a shining example of what it means to truly care for animals, and his loss is not only ours, it is a loss for animal welfare at large.