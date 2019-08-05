File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Quick-thinking Muizenberg community members apprehended a 20-year-old man after he allegedly attacked a woman with a large rock while she was jogging on a walkway between St James and Muizenberg. Spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said police were investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a woman was hit with a rock while jogging at about 9.30am yesterday. There were another two people with the woman when the man allegedly hit her with a rock.

“The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment. The suspect was apprehended and handed to the police by one of joggers. He will appear in court once charged.”

Another jogger who saw the incident said: “One of our group members saw the assailant and screamed. He dropped the rock.

“We think maybe he wanted to rob her, but what we are certain of is that lady would have been killed. A security and civilians gave chase and later caught him in the vicinity.”

One of the passers-by involved in apprehending the suspect posted on social media that he was happy that he was one of the citizens that assisted in making the arrest.

“A big thank you to security and the gentleman dressed in running attire who didn’t let this thug escape from their grip.

“We need to send a strong message to all thugs. Not on my watch. I’d like to think that many others would have stopped and done the same. I will be following up on this. I hope a case has been opened.”

Meanwhile, Hout Bay residents and friends of Ukrainian businessman Ivan Ivanov paid tribute during his memorial service held at East Fort near Chapman’s Peak yesterday.

Ivanov, 44, was attacked at the East Fort on Chapman’s Peak Drive on July 27. He had been in Cape Town on business when he decided to spend his last day hiking in Hout Bay.

Three suspects allegedly stabbed Ivanov multiple times before robbing him and leaving him to die. A 24-year-old was arrested last week at the Hout Bay harbour after local police followed up on a tipoff.

Hours later, a 27-year-old was also arrested. The men appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The two arrests follow that of Sinaye Mposelwa, 23, who was arrested shortly after the incident.

