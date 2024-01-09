Suspect in court for murder of Leap officer Siphelo Magwa and two others

Western Cape police have made a breakthrough in a triple murder case which also claimed the life of off-duty LEAP officer, Siphelo Magwa in Crossroads last year. Khangelani Matroos, 33, is expected to make his court first appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to face charges of murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

According to police spokesperson Andrè Traut, the suspect was apprehended on January 7. “His freedom came to an end when he and another suspect aged 29 were apprehended in Philippi during a tracing operation by a multidisciplinary task team. They were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition during their arrest, and while both will face the firearm related charge, the 33-year-old suspect was the only one charged for the triple murder case,” said Traut. The investigation is still underway with the detectives attached to the provincial serious and violent crime unit searching for Lindikhaya Mbeki aka “Whitey” and Khangelani Mbobo also known as “KG”, in connection to the murders that happened in Sonwabile Drive.

The suspects are regarded as dangerous and should not be approached. Magwa, a LEAP officer attached to the unit in Mitchells Plain, was reportedly sitting in a vehicle with his brother and one other person on May 18, 2023, when three men allegedly approached the stationary vehicle and fired multiple rounds at them. They were all killed on the scene. Mayco member of Safety and Security, JP Smith, welcomed the arrests: “This must send a strong message out to any criminal who dares to threaten the safety of any of our officers, who dedicate themselves to holding the line.

“We will leave no stone unturned in finding you and holding you to account for your actions. The investigation continues in the tracing of the other suspects implicated in the triple murder. All information will be treated confidentially and a reminder that the reward set at R1.35 million is still available,” said Smith. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen, said :"Arrest and lengthy jail sentences must follow. All other areas plagued by these types of incidents should know that we will not rest until we combat murders and crime throughout the province." Any person with information about the whereabouts of the outstanding suspects can anonymously contact the investigating officer Detective Lukhanyo Magadla on 082 411 3245 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.