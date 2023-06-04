Suspect in court for murder of son of Ramaphosa’s security boss

Cape Town – A 41-year-old suspect was expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the murder of the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's security boss, Warren Rhoode. Rhoode, 30, is the son of Ramaphosa's security chief Major-General Wally Rhoode.

His body was discovered in Delft on April 22. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the suspect, a Mozambican national, was taken in for questioning by the Serious and Violent Crimes detectives on Thursday, June 1, following an extensive investigation. Rhoode’s body was found in Thubelisha, Delft.

“In the past week, police offered a reward of R50 000 for any information that could lead to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of the perpetrator/s of the murder of the deceased person. “At the time of Rhoode’s disappearance he was driving a black VW Polo sedan, that is yet to be recovered. “The motive for the murder is believed to be robbery with detectives still pursuing all other available leads,” Potelwa said.

Meanwhile police attached to Operation Lockdown II arrested four suspects aged between 30 and 36 for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as the possession of suspected stolen property in Langa. The members followed up on information received about a business robbery that would be perpetrated at a supermarket in Langa. A description of the vehicle and suspects were also given.